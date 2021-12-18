Kyle Mcclements Purchases 1,058 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $14,642.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BIGZ opened at $14.15 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,004,344 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 194,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

