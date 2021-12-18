Kyle Mcclements Purchases 1,058 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $14,642.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BIGZ opened at $14.15 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
