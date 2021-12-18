Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $297.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $266.93 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

