DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $202.93 and last traded at $202.93. 24 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.25.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.65.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.