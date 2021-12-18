Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SZKMY stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

