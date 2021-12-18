Timothy J. Oshea Purchases 500 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Timothy J. Oshea bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cutera stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a PE ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 711.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 555.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 133,301 shares during the period.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

