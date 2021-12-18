nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
nCino stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 1.11. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
