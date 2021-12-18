nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nCino stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 1.11. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

