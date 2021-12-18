Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells $4,028,881.20 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.