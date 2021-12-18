CYCLUB Price Down 33.9% Over Last Week (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, CYCLUB has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CYCLUB has a market cap of $91.19 million and approximately $54.72 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.77 or 0.08362804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.69 or 0.99978711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

