TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $6,574,780.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $583.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

