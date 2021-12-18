Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 1,075,872 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32.

Incyte stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

