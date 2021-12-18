Velo Reaches Market Cap of $48.20 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $48.20 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velo has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.77 or 0.08362804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.69 or 0.99978711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

