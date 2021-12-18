Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $874,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,452.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,430.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

