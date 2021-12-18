Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schlumberger by 174.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.