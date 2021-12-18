Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Down 1.7%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 1,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Nexi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

