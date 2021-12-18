home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 0.7%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €10.65 ($11.97) and last traded at €10.73 ($12.06). Approximately 103,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.81 ($12.15).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on H24 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.06) target price on home24 in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on home24 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on home24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $303.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.68.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

