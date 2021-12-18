BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BJ shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.