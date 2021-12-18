BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading 0.5% Higher

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.81 and last traded at C$15.80. 133,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 136,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th.

