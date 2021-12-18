Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.
GPMT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
