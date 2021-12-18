Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.