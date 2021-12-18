FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.492 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR opened at $52.81 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.