Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.53 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

