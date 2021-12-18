Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $75.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74.

