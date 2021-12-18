17,400 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 179.0% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,508.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 293,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

