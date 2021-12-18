Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 40,801 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 32.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.65 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

