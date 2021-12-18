Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $595.00

Restore plc (LON:RST) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.86) and last traded at GBX 491 ($6.49), with a volume of 353282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($6.25).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RST. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.53) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 462.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £672.44 million and a PE ratio of 91.11.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

