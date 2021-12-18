Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.29

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

Kuraray Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

