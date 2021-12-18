Todd Michael Wood Sells 1,154 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $19,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 426 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $7,863.96.

DermTech stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $561.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DermTech by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.