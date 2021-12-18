Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $151.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

