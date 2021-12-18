Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

