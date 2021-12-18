Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 137,447 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,447 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.