Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Down 1%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 45,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. (North Carolina) engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. It operate through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

