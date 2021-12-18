Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Grows By 44.4%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

