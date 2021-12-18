Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VALN opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

