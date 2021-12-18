Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $361,358.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.25 or 0.08337452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,202.03 or 0.99928713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

