Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $23,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

