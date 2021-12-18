Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 903.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 277.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 78,244 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.