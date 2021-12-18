Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

