Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

