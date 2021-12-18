Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 349 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $472,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58.

