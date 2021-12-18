Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 346.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $193.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

