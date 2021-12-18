M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paychex by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 395,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

