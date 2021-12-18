Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture updated its FY22 guidance to $10.32-10.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.85. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

