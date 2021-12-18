Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.07.

NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

