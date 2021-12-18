DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) versus NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Financial Contrast

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NantHealth and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $73.17 million 1.63 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -1.91 DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.04 $53.62 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NantHealth and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.44%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than NantHealth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats NantHealth on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

