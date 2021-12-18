Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Raises Dividend to $3.45 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.4497 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous — dividend of $1.16.

Shares of AIO stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

