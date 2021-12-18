Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Livent posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LTHM. Loop Capital increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Livent by 8.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.