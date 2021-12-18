Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 21,905 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $57,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 190,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $11,942,000.

EFAV opened at $75.48 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

