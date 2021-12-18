JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,068 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $51,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

