MintMe.com Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $14.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.74 or 0.08434506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00317094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.00926872 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.00390797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00266353 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.