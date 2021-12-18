Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declines By 25.8%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 529,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $235.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.85 and its 200-day moving average is $209.72. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8,705.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

