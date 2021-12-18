Semux (SEM) Trading 46.4% Higher Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 50.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $17,986.13 and $28.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 46.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00147731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009103 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006894 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004981 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002719 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002095 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003788 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

